…Urges other Govs to emulate Kwara

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has described the signing into law of the gender equity bill by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, as a landmark achievement geared towards enhancing the policy of inclusiveness.

Olawepo-Hashim said in a statement titled ‘ Kwara,a vote for gender equity ‘, that what the Governor was doing and with the Kwara State Assembly on the Gender Equality Bill,

showed that the appointment of a majority women cabinet by the Governor was not a fluke but a deliberate policy of inclusiveness.

The statement read in parts:

“Yesterday, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State signed the gender equity bill into law in an historic exercise that makes Kwara the first to do so.”

“The bill makes it mandatory for both genders to be included in political appointments at all levels within a 35-65% ratio.”

“I am elated by the quality of work the Governor is doing and with the Kwara State Assembly on this Gender Equality Bill.

It shows that the appointment of a majority women cabinet by Governor Abdulrazaq is not a fluke but a deliberate policy of inclusiveness.”

“I share Governor Abdulrazaq’s passion for gender equity. I had worked with great women leaders in the past such as Hajiya Laila Dogonyaro , Amina Muhamed of Bank of the North, Esther Audu,Salome Jankada,Justina Eze,Mrs Apezan ,Barrister Olivia Agbajoh ,etc, during the sitting of the Women and Youth Subcommittee of the Presidential policy Advisory Committee in 1999.”

” This was to ensure that 35% of the cabinet of the government after military disengagement, were women apart from some other major gender equality initiatives.”

“I was Secretary of that committee which made land mark achievements then, but I must confess that Governor Abdulrazaq has beaten all records in this area and raised the bar.”

Olawepo-Hashim, a global energy executive, said ” when our daughters, wives and sisters are given equal opportunities, the nation matches forward at full speed and with full capacity for all-round development.”

He therefore, called on other state governments to adopt the policy as was exemplified by the Governor of Kwara State.