By Adeola Badru

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Oyo State, Dare Adeleke, has opined that the chances of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, clinching the second term as governor of Oyo State is very high, owing to his acceptability from all geo-political zones in the state and for his unprecedented achievements in the last two years in office.

Adeleke, the Chairman of Pacesetter Transport Company, who made this assertion, during a chat with Vanguard in his office, on Wednesday, maintained that to whom much is given, much is expected.

He said the governor is walking with his shoulders high and with a report of unequalled success on all spheres.

His words: “Our state went through many tribulations including an insurrection which threatened our security and unity as a people. It is only a Captain with the highest will power, purpose, intelligence and innate leadership qualities that can steer a ship threatened by all kinds of elements.”

Our Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde has truly exhibited traits of excellence which have validated his commitment to the mandate entrusted to him by the people of Oyo State.”

“As we glide towards the last days of an eventful year, I can testify that Governor Seyi Makinde is walking with his shoulders high and with a report of unequalled success on all spheres.

If we may recall, the year 2021 has been a very eventful year both for our nation, Nigeria and our State, Oyo.”

“Gov. Makinde, trailblazer of the South West, has proved himself worthy as he embraced every obstacle without rancour but with diplomacy and tact. Thankfully, Oyo did not witness the usual thuggery and forceful imposition exhibited by past leaders in tackling such issues.”

“Today, Oyo State, has relative peace and cohesion, thanks to Governor Seyi Makinde. What we do have today is a steadily progressing state with roads being built, a rombuctious and aggressive pursuance of development on all spheres have been the preoccupation of our youthful governor since he was sworn into office in 2019.”

“Education, payment of salaries, road construction, agriculture, transportation, completion of projects, healthcare being prioritized by government, the people of Oyo have never had it so good.”

“In my personal capacity as Executive Chairman, Oyo Pacesetters Transport Company, I can expressly announce that the transport company has gone from comatose and near dead from 20 dilapidated buses to 106 well conditioned fleet. Where we once had a cemetery of buses filled with carcasses, we now have a thriving re-energized, park and re-modelled company which can compete anywhere in the world.”

“I would like to thank the genius who made it happen, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde. As we move into the next year, by the Grace of the Almighty God, Oyo people can go to bed at ease knowing that their children are getting the best education at the most affordable rate, in institutions that have been refurbished and reconstructed. Our children in school are making waves while the state’s education ranking is worth to be celebrated.”

“Infrastructure has never been so prioritized. Our roads are no longer death traps having undergone massive reconstruction and rehabilitation.”

“Health care is top notch, there’s a new ease of life for Pensioners who have been sleeping with smiles on their faces with the prompt payment of their money, a fact that has been applauded by the union.”

“Teachers now receive their emoluments and salaries as at when due, bursaries are paid to students, transportation is not only running smoothly but adequately. Ibadan the state capital has been decongested if menacing traffic and dirt, our city is as a matter of fact, once again, aesthetically, transforming into a metropolitan hub comparable to any city world over.”

“Reviving Sports and actively engaging youths and redirecting their energies positively, Governor Makinde, embarked on the massive reconstruction of the Lekan Salami stadium which today has been designated as CAF and international tournament centres.”

“On security, our Governor not only championed the establishment of a South West security outfit, Amotekun but also ensured it’s launching and take off in Oyo State”

“We now have improved security, to the glory of God and with the Governor’s good relationship and encouragement to the Nigerian Police and of course the well trained Amotekun officers.”

“It’s the Yuletide once again and Lightening of the State will make the Christmas and New Year celebrations usher the joy of the season in and the season a carnival of happiness.”

_It is not lost on us that so many of Governor Makinde’s achievements are trade mark of the PDP as a party. I enjoin Oyo state indigenes to reciprocate the fantastic gesture of our Governor and party, by standing with our great party PDP always.”

“Indeed, I salute the dexterity, formidability and willfulness of the people-driven government of His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde. Gov. Seyi Makinde is undeniably the Trailblazing Pride of the South West.”

“We thank God for blessing Oyo with such a great mind who truly glaringly and tangibly for the people and who is clearly delivering his promises to the people with a clear focus on the mandate.”

“May God continue to uphold and steer him in the right direction for the betterment of his family and the whole of Oyo people,” Adeleke prayed.