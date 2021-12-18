By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

An eighteen years old Senior Secondary School student, Tope Fasanya, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for attempting to kill her guardian, Mrs Esther Bada by poisoning her food.

The suspect, Tope according to a statement by State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a complaint by the victim, who reported that she was served food by her maid and immediately after eating the food, she felt sharp stomach pain and became uncomfortable.

Oyeyemi said, “When the pain was becoming so severe, she called the maid to eat the remaining food but she refused”.

“This made her suspect foul play on the part of the maid”.

ALSO READ: Nigeria Vs Dubai: UAE shifts ground, gives Air Peace seven slots

“Upon the report, the victim was taken to Owode Egba General Hospital, from where she was referred to Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta for proper medical treatment. The suspect was subsequently arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect initially denied and she was transferred to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, where she made a confessional statement that she actually added rat poison substance to the victim’s food”.

Oyeyemi added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has been living with the woman since when she was in primary three, and the woman was her class teacher then.

“Following the death of her father, the victim volunteered to assist the girl by taking her to live in her house and from there going to school on her bill”.

“It was the victim that sponsored the suspect’s education up till her present class”.

“When asked why she decided to kill her benefactor, the suspect who described the victim as a caring person, said that she only wanted to return to her mother and she can only do that if her guardian is no more”.

The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has directed that the suspect be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria