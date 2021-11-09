Xavi, new Barca coach, set rules, explains philosophy

Xavi Hernandez took charge of his duties as head coach for the first time at Barcelona on Tuesday, introducing himself and his new coaching team to the squad.

The players were called in to the Ciutat Esportiva earlier than normal, at 9:00 CET, with Joan Laporta also present to see in the new coach.

During his presentation at Camp Nou on Monday, Xavi made clear that he intended to impose rules, regulations and discipline within the squad in order to compete at the highest level.

That intention was clear on Tuesday, as he arrived just after 8:30 to prepare the 11:00 session.

With the majority of players away on international duty, only Inaki Pena, Neto, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Luuk de Jong were available, leading Xavi to call up Comas, Mika Marmol, Alvaro Sanz, Ez Abde, Jutgla, Aranda and Akhomach from Barcelona B to the session.

Style and rules

In a relaxed meeting with the players, Xavi explained what he is expecting in terms of rules and behaviours, such as dining together, resting and sleeping well, spending more time in the club’s facilities to exercise and bring back fines for lateness.

In terms of his philosophy of play, Xavi demands possession, positional play, high pressing and playing out from the back.

The Barcelona coach’s first game will be on Saturday, November 20, against Espanyol at the Camp Nou, with both teams tied on 17 points.

The next training session will be on Wednesday, also at 11:00, as will be the case on Thursday and Friday, while the players will be given the weekend off. (Marca)

