Swag Omoluabi

For those who do not love giving to the less privileged people in their community, a clarion call has been made by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Swag Omoluabi Blog and Omoluabi Logistics, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, fondly referred to as Swag Omoluabi, for them to imbibe the culture of giving to the needy and downtrodden people in the society.



Speaking to reporters during a recent outreach programme to the less privileged persons in the Agege area of Lagos, the successful entrepreneur that Swag Omoluabi has come to be referred to as said that it was imperative for rich, successful and influential Nigerians to support the welfare of the needy ones.

READ ALSO:BBNaija not for married persons, says White Money



Swag Omoluabi said his support for the poor and vulnerable persons in society was topmost in his mind, noting that he feels sad knowing that the number of less privileged people in the country was growing by the day.



Swag Omoluabi said it was against this backdrop that he has sworn to show his philanthropic spirit to the people around him irrespective of their religious inclinations and ethnic backgrounds.



This welfarist approach by Swag Omoluabi is what many likens to an in-born passion in the life of this thriving entrepreneur, who also produces and markets furniture items. Swag Omoluabi’s rationale for giving to the poor is to fulfil one of the core beliefs of the world’s top religions that says love your neighbour as yourself and be a cheerful giver to the poor.



Speaking about his knack for philanthropy, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi said,“I believe in the saying ‘give, no matter how little it is.’ To me giving is fun. Giving is my passion because I love to see people happy.”



It, therefore, goes without second-guessing why Swag Omoluabi is most tines on Lagos streets doing giving to humanity and improving the lives of the downtrodden ones in the society. Swag Omoluabi’s philanthropic train recently hit Agege to feed vulnerable people, who were given food items to quench their hunger



“It has always been my delight to see people around me feeling happy. When we were at Ijora-Badia during one of our street outreaches, I could see happiness and joy on the faces of those recipients of our charity outreach drive. The people were happy and, I must confess, their happiness becomes my happiness. They were filled with joy because food is life,” he said.



According to Swag Omoluabi, if those who have can be generous enough to assist those without the country will be a better place for all to live in.



“My street outreach to connect with the downtrodden has been a success and it gives me joy and sense of fulfilment. I want to see myself living for the poor in society. They are all human beings who deserve our love, care, attention and support materially.



“God is always happy to see people giving out to the poor out of what they have. We must be cheerful givers. I want people around me to be happy at all times. I want to advise other Nigerians that we need to learn how to give to society and make other people happy and blessed,”Swag Omoluabi added.