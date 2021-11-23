By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said the state is being denied lots of benefits because of his agitation for equity, fairness and justice in the country.

He said he would continue to stand up for the ordinary people and speak against injustice because of his background as a commoner.

The Governor who spoke Tuesday when he hosted a delegation from the British High Commission led by the Head of Governance and Security Mr. Sam Waldock said he would also continue to advocate for peace that would be premised on equity, fairness and justice in the country.

He said: “any peace that is sought and advocated for without justice is no peace. That is the challenge I have in Benue state, at my local level and at the national level with the government that be.

“I was a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, but it is because of the injustice that was being perpetrated on my people that I had to leave to join an opposition party.

“It is not easy for me, I have been denied a lot of benefits that would have gotten to me as a person and then to Benue state but I decided to toe the line of justice, equity and fairness; and on that I stand. I will fight for that with the last pint of my blood.

“If you know where I came from and where I am today, you will discover I am a no body, so I fight for the common people and I will always stand on that. That is why some federal government people are against me because some are afraid obviously due to the benefits they get from the positions they occupy.

“They come behind to tell me that what I am saying is right but because of the position they occupy they will not expose themselves. But they forget that a society cannot be developed on falsehoods and lies.”

Earlier, head of the delegation, Mr. Waldock said the team was in the state to see things for themselves and sympathize with the government and people of the state over some of the challenges they were grappling with especially the herdsmen crisis.

He said the United Kingdom and Benue state has a long standing relationship and the team was in the state to renew the relationship.

Vanguard News Nigeria