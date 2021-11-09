By Ike Uchechukwu

Officers of Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Squad a.k.a Dragon, Tuesday, arrested a gang that specializes in snatching cars in Cross River state.

Vanguard learnt that the gang mounts surveillance in different places with the intention of stealing cars from the owners.

A security source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that their major targets were worship centres because once the car owners park and enter the church to pray before he or she comes out, the vehicle would be gone.

The gang met their Waterloo when SP A Awodi and his men from Dragon Squad received a distress call that a car had been stolen from a church in Calabar South.

The victim ,Mrs Happiness Godwin had attended child dedication at Ibom Layout in a Toyota Camry with registration no GGJ 327 FY ,green colour ,before she came out from the church her car had been stolen from the church premises

Briefing newsmen ,the Commissioner of Police, Cross River state ,CP Aminu Alhassan said the gang jack cars mostly from churches ,event centres and public places where they know that security was porous .

CP Aminu appealed to members of the public to be more vigilant when they park their cars adding that they must use security apparatus on their vehicle.

Effiong, a 26 year-old suspect told Vanguard that they steal and dismantle cars in less than an hour, noting that they have been into the business for quite sometime

“We dismantle cars ,the engine and sell it as scrap metal ,we steal cars mostly from public places where we know that security is not tight ,we drive the car to a scrap metal yard ,then dismantle the engine there in less than one hour ,most times we already have a request from our client before we search the car ,” he said .

Others arrested include Mohammed Hassan ,24 , Jaminu Isah ,34 ,Peter Umoh 29 and the vehicle was recovered to the station .