By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

The Cross River state Police Command in the early hours of Tuesday arrested one of the suspected abductors of the Redeem Christian Church of God,RCCG Pastor ,Sunday Adeniran, and the female teacher who were kidnapped on Saturday in Calabar .

Recall that the Anti Kidnapping and Cultism Squad AKCS had launched manhunt for the kidnappers on the strict directives of the State Commissioner of Police ,CP Aminu Alhassan and Pst.Adeniran alongside the teacher were regained freedom.

Vanguard gathered that one of the suspects was who is part of the 30 man gang that has been terrorizing residents of Odukpani ,Adiabo and Nasarawa Bacoco in 8 miles ,Calabar Municipality LGA.

According a security source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard Tuesday that at about 4:30 a.m based of credible intelligence one Felix Essien ,a 26 year old who is part of a 30 man gang that have been terrorizing 8 miles which encapsulates severally communities on the outskirt of Calabar was apprehended.

“Felix Etim ,a.k.a “Mboto” a suspected armed robber and kidnapper who was part of the 30 man gang terrorizing 8 miles was arrested this morning .

“He confessed that he was part of a gang that kidnapped Pst Sunday Adeniran and a female teacher last Saturday ,he also revealed that they abducted one Ogwa Samuel Godwin on 29 September 2022 at Intergro 8 miles ,” the source revealed.

Vanguard learned that the suspect tried to engage AKCS in a gun duel when he sighted them thinking some of his group will support him ,but he was “neutralized” and arrested with bullet wounds on the ankle while some of the gang members who were with him at the time fled.

Also recall that Vanguard had reported that there was massive deployment of plain cloth security operatives in the area to curb the rising menace of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Confirming the arrest ,Police Public Relations Officer in the state , DSP Irene Ugbo said the suspect ,Felix Etim was now in their custody .

“He belongs to a 30 man gang that has been terrorizing residents of 8 miles ,and we arrest him in the early hours of today while we are on the trail of others involved in the kidnap of Pst Sunday Adeniran and the teacher.

“We have a big challenge ,which is lack of vehicles inspire of that we are still making progress with the little we are given ,I won’t fail to appeal to the public to assist by always giving us useful information always .

“We commend the efforts of SP Alhameed Awodi , Commander of the Anti Kidnapping and Cultism Squad for their apt response which is yielding result everyday ,” she said .