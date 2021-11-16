By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

The management of the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, has expelled a student, Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa of the Department of Microbiology, found guilty of assaulting a female lecturer of the same department, who he beat to coma.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, UNILORIN chapter in a statement by its Chairman, Professor Ajao Moyosore, called on National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to investigate the psychological state of the student.

According to a statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, the verdict was handed down by the Student Disciplinary Committee where Salaudeen was arraigned on Monday.

The statement, however, added that “the student has 48 days to appeal against the verdict to the Vice-Chancellor in case he feels dissatisfied with the decision.

“Salaudeen has since been handed over to the police for further necessary action,” Akogun said.

A letter written to Salaudeen by the University Registrar reads: “You will recall that you appeared before the Student Disciplinary Committee, SDC, to defend yourself in respect of an allegation of misconduct levelled against you.

“After due consideration of all evidence before it, the Committee was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the allegation of misconduct has been established against you.

“It has accordingly recommended to the Vice-Chancellor, who in exercise of the power conferred on him, has directed that you Salaudeen, Waliu Aanuoluwa be expelled from the University.

“Accordingly, you are hereby expelled from the University with immediate effect.

“You are required to submit forthwith, all University property in your custody including your student Identity Card to the Dean of Student Affairs or his representative and keep off the campus.

“In case you are dissatisfied with this decision, you are free to appeal to the University Council through the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences to the Vice-Chancellor within 48 days of the date of this letter.”

Recall that the female lecturer of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Ilorin, Mrs Zakariyyah, was reportedly beaten into a coma by the 400 level student.

Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa, popularly known as Captain Walz, reportedly attacked the lecturer in her office, resulting in severe injuries.

It was, however, gathered that the lecturer, who was rushed unconscious to an undisclosed hospital for proper medical attention, is now in stable condition and recuperating.

The attack

The student, it was gathered, had sought the help of the female lecturer, who was said to be his project supervisor, because he did not observe the compulsory Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme, SIWES, a request the lecturer allegedly turned down.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the student reportedly entered the lecturer’s office and started banging her table, moved closer to her and started slapping her.

“The lecturer tried to escape and the student kept pursuing her, she ran into an office but Captain Walz broke the window and started punching her.

“In an attempt to escape, the lecturer fell down, sustained a head cut and was almost strangled by the student till she fell into coma,” said a reliable source in the university.

Captain Walz was reportedly arrested by the security personnel of the university and handed over to the Police.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, when contacted on the incident, said tersely: “The case was not brought to the Command for investigation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria