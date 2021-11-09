By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Two members of a land-grabbing syndicate Olaolu Fashina and Akinshola Oluwasanmi have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police command, when they invaded Idiagbon community in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state with offensive weapons.

The suspects, according to a statement by the command image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested following a distress call received by the police in Onipanu Ota divisional headquarters that the village was under attack by men suspected to be land grabbers, numbering about sixty and armed with dangerous weapons.

Oyeyemi said, “upon the distress call, the DPO Onipanu division, CSP Bamidele Job mobilized his men and moved to the scene”.

He added that, “on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums who came with many motorcycles started shooting sporadically in order to escape from the scene, but the policemen pursued them and with the assistant of the people of the community, two amongst them were apprehended”.

Items recovered from them included two live cartridges and one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number TTD 472 VN.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice.

The CP, therefore, warned hoodlums under any nomenclature to relocate from the state as the Gateway state will no longer be conducive for them to operate.

Vanguard News Nigeria