By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Niger Delta is in grief over the death of Mr. Tony Uranta, an environmental activist, who passed on to eternal glory last Thursday.

Uranta was at the forefront of the battle against pollution of the oil rich region by the exploration and crude oil exploitation activities of multi-national companies.

Tributes continued to pour in for the late activist yesterday.

In one of such tributes by the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the influential group expressed sadness over the “untimely death” of one of its members.

In another tribute, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Timi Alaibe, recalled Uranta’s valuable contribution which, according to him, led to the ceasefire between the Federal Government and the dreaded militant group known as the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) over the bombings of oil facilities in the Niger Delta in 2015.

PANDEF, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, noted with regret that the South-South geopolitical zone and Nigeria have lost a brave and dependable voice in the volitions for a just and egalitarian nation.

The statement reads, “Tony Uranta was a strong advocate for peace, unity, social rights and sustainable development. A great mobilizer, he continuously rallied various persuasions to set people-centered agendas in the quests for a better Niger Delta and Nigeria.

“As a founding member of PANDEF, Tony Uranta, in the Central Working Committee, worked assiduously, contributing to the drafting of the “16-Point Demand”, which embodies core and fundamental issues that cut across all segments of the Coastal States of the Niger Delta Region, which PANDEF presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on 1st November 2016, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Tony was a tireless champion for human rights: a fervent and ingenious Compatriot, dogged and unflinching. He devoted his life to the service of humanity. He contributed many decades to furthering the patriotic ideals and purposes of the Niger Delta people and Nigerians, through his membership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the United Niger-Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, and the Nigeria National Summit Group, among several other initiatives.

“Tony Uranta was also a great proponent of Restructuring Nigeria; he held that if Nigeria is to become a truly great Country, it must be premised on Justice, Equity and Fairness.

“He was well known throughout the Civil and Human Rights community, not just for his clever articulacy, but, also, for his human warmth. His efforts and selfless services earned him the respect and admiration of many across the Niger-Delta Region and the entire Country.

“Tony Uranta’s passing is a big loss for PANDEF, the Niger-Delta Region and Nigeria. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his intellectual strength, passion, genuine commitment and, more especially, for his life-long dedication to issues of the Niger-Delta Region, Human Rights and Justice.

“PANDEF mourns his passing with his family, relatives, friends and compatriots. Our prayers are with his wife and children at this time.

May the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest!”

Peace advocate

To Alaibe, on his part, Uranta was a quintessential peace advocate that worked tirelessly with others from the Niger Delta region in 2015 when the Niger Delta Avengers commenced activities to shut down oil installations and threatened oil production and the stability of the region.

Alaibe, in a statement on the demise of Uranta via electronic mail and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, stated that the deceased was a quintessential peace advocate. He went on: “I recall in 2015 when the famed Niger Delta Avengers commenced activities to shut down oil installations and threatened oil production and the stability of the region. One day, Nduka Obaigbena, Tony and I travelled in Obaigbena’s private jet to Warri to meet the stakeholders; and subsequently to Abuja in an effort to achieve a ceasefire and ensure peaceful resolution of the crisis. The deliberations of that first meeting, which was chaired by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, eventually gave birth to PANDEF.

“Tony and I worked together on several strategic projects for the good of the Niger Delta people. They were all on development and peace initiatives. We shared common platforms; like the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), where he was Executive Secretary. Tony was Executive Secretary of the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) and Executive Secretary of the Nigeria National Summit Group, among others. I remember with delight the commitment and exceptional determination Tony displayed when we both served as members of the Ledum Mitee-led Niger Delta Technical Committee constituted in 2008 by the late President Yar’Adua in response to the Niger Delta conflict; to address the medium to long term regional development in the oil-rich region.”

He, however, expressed shock at the demise of the renowned activist and peace advocate, describing the death as painful. “It is hard to believe. I can’t make sense of it. It does not in any way add up. This cannot be true. The harder I try to deny it, the deeper it sinks in; that my beloved brother, TONY IPRIYE URANTA is no more. For once, death has ceased to make sense. I knew Tony was indisposed. But nothing indicated that he was heading home so soon. Tony was not supposed to die. It never crossed my mind. We kept talking. We kept praying. We kept hoping for a miraculous recovery. Ideas and other resources to make this happen were deployed”.

“Then, suddenly, the news hit me on Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t the news of his recovery. The news came in gasps. The voice I heard was not his. It was not altogether strange. But it did not convey good news. The message was brief; unwelcome.No, this is still not true. Tony cannot die; just like that. Bad news has dark spots; even in broad daylight. Bad news makes the heart to beat faster. Bad news travels fast. It conveys sadness. It tastes sour, even bitter. This news was bad, exceptionally bad”.

“His exit has come dozens of years ahead of its time. What shall we tell our children? He laboured and sweated for the Niger Delta but has not lived to reap the fruits of his labour. His voice was respected on national and regional issues. Today, that voice has been silenced in death. To his beloved wife Baarong, and the entire family, we pray for God’s guidance and strength. We have lost a great friend and a patriot; a man of principles and a distinguished gentleman. He was and would always remain a symbol of peace”.

The man Uranta

Uranta, from Opobo, Rivers State, was born on December 7, 1953. He attended International School, Ibadan, Methodist Boys High School, Lagos and University of Ibadan, where he obtained a degree in economics.

In 1983, Uranta founded Corporateman International Company, a media and news company, served as a member of the Presidential Committee on Niger Delta between 2008 and 2010 and a member of the Presidential Committee on National Dialogue from 2014 to 2015, while also founding We Care Family Foundation.

He was appointed the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian National Summit Group (NNSG) in 2012 and was variously a member of the Justice, Equity, Peace and Unity initiative Nigerian.

Married to Baarong Tony – Uranta with children, he died on Thursday after a brief illness at the age of 67.