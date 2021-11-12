Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, current Vice- Chancellor of Lagos State University, LASU and the institution’s first woman to hold that office; as well as the significance of Tunji Bello, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in Lagos State; had until her recent appointment been a typically obscure academic.

Her presence in two major women conferences last weekend in Lagos, where she played major roles; is evidence that she has the full support of the women community.

At the Women in Management, Business and Public Sector, WIMBIZ’s, 20th Anniversary Legends’ Ball; Prof Olatunji-Bello was called upon to decorate Nigeria’s first female Vice- Chancellor, Professor Grace Alele Williams, who was one of the recipients of the 20 Legend Awards alongside other female legendary figures such as Folasade Fahm, Onikepo Akande, Nike Okundaye, Onyeka Onwenu, Folake Solanke, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and various others.

The don was also one of the special guests at this year’s edition of the 13th Arise Women Conference, which held earlier last weekend; alongside many prominent female political figures.

Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, urging women not to give up on their dreams at Arise, said: “Have a goal from the beginning of your life journey, and acquire the skills and educational certificates you need for your goal.

“In a male-dominated world, you have to work as your male counterparts in order not to give them reasons not to promote you.

You have to work as a mother, a wife: be a mummy and make sure the food is ready.

“You have to love God and know the direction of your life; identify God’s voice when He is talking to you.

“If you want to move forward, the role of your spouse is important.

If your spouse stops you, you may not attain your goal,” she said.

An inspirational icon of resilience, consistency and courage, Professor Olatunji-Bello had notably attempted to be LASU VC a good five times before finally scaling through in September 2021.