By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), board member Christopher Green has called for the replacement of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr saying the team is sinking under the German tactician.



Green in an interview with ESPN, said that for the first time, there’s an agreement among the majority of journalists, commentators and a cross section of Nigerians that there has been no visible improvement in the five years Rohr has been in charge.

“To most Nigerians, to continue to see the Eagles perform this way gives a lot of heartache”, Green said.



“Our football is suffering. Rohr has done a lot of damage to our game because the Super Eagles is Nigeria’s flagship in world football.

“We need the best for our team at every time, no sentiments. For the first time we can see the majority of journalists, commentators and a cross section of Nigerians agreeing that the Super Eagles have not improved over five years with Rohr in the saddle.

“Can’t our football administrators in the NFF see that the ship is sinking? The signs are ominous and the air is delicate. It is not late to change.”

The Super Eagles put up an underwhelming performance in their last qualifying match against Cape Verde, managing a 1-1 draw to scrape through into the World Cup play-offs.

