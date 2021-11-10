By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the first half of the year rose by 22.8 per cent in three years to N849.12 billion in H1’21 from N691.11 billion in H1’19.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed yesterday this in its latest data on IGR of states and FCT for H1’19 to H1’ 21.

Further analysis showed that Lagos State generated the highest IGR during the period rising by 36 percent to N267. 23 billion in H1’21 from N205.16 billion in H1’19.

The NBS report also showed that the South-West zone recorded the highest revenue of N385.4 billion in H1’21.

Similarly, Pay As You Earn (PAYE) contributed the highest revenue of N488 billion in H1’21 among the IGR by categories,

The report stated: “The 36 states and FCT IGR amounted to N849.12 billion in H1 2021.

“In the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 ’21), the IGR was N398. 25 billion while in Q2’21 it amounted to N450.86 billion. This indicates a positive growth of 13.21 percent.

“Lagos State has the highest IGR with N267.23 billion in H1 ’21, followed by FCT with N69.07 billion and Rivers state with N57.32 billion. Yobe State with N4.03 billion recorded the least.

“IGR by zones in the first half of 2021 shows that the South-West zone recorded the highest revenue which amounted to N385.41 billion followed by the South-South zone with N156.17 billion, while the North-East zone recorded the least IGR with N42.91billion.

“Amongst the IGR categories, PAYE contributed the highest which amounted to N488 billion, this was followed by revenue from Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) which amounted to N173.55 billion.

“The least category was Road Tax with a contribution of N16.75 billion in the H1’21.”

Vanguard News Nigeria