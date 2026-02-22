Kaduna attracts $3.2bn investments in under three years — Centre

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ABUJA — The Centre for Kaduna Economic Renewal (C4KER) has disclosed that Governor Uba Sani has attracted over $3.2 billion in foreign investment commitments and mobilised more than ₦1 trillion in domestic capital in under three years, describing it as an unprecedented economic turnaround for the state.

The Centre’s Chairman, Umar Mohammed, said that since taking office in May 2023, the Sani administration has secured over 27 major company investments and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), with 10 projects already operational or under construction, and six high-value deals at advanced negotiation stages.

Investment inflows cover key sectors including energy, agriculture, solid minerals, and urban infrastructure, positioning Kaduna as a leading destination for both foreign and domestic capital.

Major initiatives include a $350 million hydrogen and power project, a $150 million Smart City pipeline, a $120 million greenhouse agro-industrial project, a $50 million soya-bean refinery, and a $450 million Nigeria–China agricultural programme. Others include a $20 million premium seed development project and a $300 million solid minerals investment pipeline. Sovereign and development finance inflows have exceeded $100 million.

Several projects have moved beyond agreements to implementation, including operational CNG/LNG gas infrastructure in Kakau, lithium processing facilities, and expanded agro-industrial ventures under the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone framework.

On fiscal performance, C4KER credited reforms at the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) for boosting Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from ₦62.48 billion in 2023 to about ₦71 billion in 2024. Kaduna is now the highest IGR-generating state in Northern Nigeria, with projections targeting ₦100–₦120 billion annually in the coming years.

“A decade of economic drive has been compressed into less than two years,” the Centre said, noting that Kaduna has transitioned from investment scarcity to measurable capital visibility under Governor Uba Sani’s administration.