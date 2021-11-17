By Chioma Obinna

In line with its desire to help build robust education and health care systems in Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, has provided funding for the building of BAZE University Private Teaching Hospital in Abuja.

At the commissioning of the teaching hospital, the Bank stated that the N6.7 billion facility provided to the university was a business decision in line with its commitment to help foster a robust educational sector as well as help build a sustainable health ecosystem that would enhance quality health services in the nation.

The 200-Bed private university teaching hospital building would help the institution produce world-class health professionals that would plug the manpower shortage in the sector as the hospital is set to provide approximately, 4,000 – 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

According to the Bank, equally important is that the hospital would be a great addition to the health sector and help improve access to quality healthcare for thousands of Nigerians on a daily basis while also creating employment opportunities.

Stanbic IBTC also sponsored the BAZE University Cultural Day Ceremony, which formed part of the activities lined up to mark the institution’s 10th anniversary.

In a chat, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle, stated that the Bank was delighted to have been given the opportunity not to only finance the building of the private teaching hospital but also to be accorded the honour to sponsor part of the school’s activities to mark the celebration of a remarkable decade-long journey.

“At Stanbic IBTC, we believe that education and health are pivotal to sustainable economic development. As such, it is our corporate duty to support the sectors whichever way we can.

“We are delighted that this prestigious university took advantage of our facility as well as included us to be part of its private hospital commissioning and its 10th-anniversary celebrations.

“We hope it continues to strive to provide quality education and healthcare for Nigerians,” Sogunle said.

The commissioning of the BAZE University Private Teaching Hospital was held alongside the institution’s 7th and 8th convocation ceremonies, and its 10th-year anniversary celebrations, which took place from 17-23 October.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of BAZE University, Professor Tahir Mamman, commended Stanbic IBTC for its contributions. According to the Vice-Chancellor, the kind support of Stanbic IBTC helped actualise the building of the hospital.

