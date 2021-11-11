By Eguono Odjegba

Stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry have recommended the advanced Webb Port system being used in neighbouring Benin Republic to the Nigerian government as a way of achieving port efficiency in the country.

The recommendation followed a town hall meeting organised by JournalNG in Lagos recently, where participants identified deeper application of technology as a way to achieving an efficient port system in Nigeria.

The Webb Port system, an innovation of Webb Fontaine, an ICT trade solution provider merges port administration and services which integrates government and private sector players in a manner that saves time, prevent revenue loss and reduces risks associated with smuggling and other port related trade malpractices.

Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited, Ope Babalola, in his presentation, said that his company has assisted Benin Republic in achieving ICT port system that harmonised the country’s interests through a single transaction.

He described the system as efficient and productive being a tested and trusted model that links the port community in a virtual room otherwise called single window system.

Also, Tankian Coulibaly, an official from Webb Fontaine in Benin Republic said his company helped the country to set up a port community integration system called Webb Port.

Coulibaly said the system also provides e-voyage, e-manifest, e-booking e-payment and e-licence in addition to many other features as approved by the government of Benin Republic in it’s bid to achieve an efficient port system.

He explained further that all government revenues in Cotonou port are paid through a single transaction where the installed software distributes accurately due revenue electronically to all the agencies involved.

However, Lucky Amiwero, President of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, while supporting the Webb Port technology backed system, explained that an enabling law making it’s rules binding on all members of the port community is lacking in Nigeria.