By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh has congratulated governor-elect of Anambra state, Professor Charles Soludo on his election victory, warning contenders to sheath their swords and avoid litigation for the interest of the state.

This is even as he called on those who contested the election to team up with the governor-elect in his quest to take the state to new heights instead of instituting court cases to challenge the outcome.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Wednesday, Metuh described the election of the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the governor as a reflection of the will of the Anambra state.

“I heartily congratulate Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his emergence as the governor-elect of our dear state, Anambra, after the keenly contested November 6, governorship election.

“Ndi Anambra has spoken and their voices were heard loud and clear. They have, through their votes, democratically made their choice of who governs them for the next four years.

“Though the outcome of the election might not have swung the way some individuals, especially those within the political circles, desired but Ndi Anambra have spoken and their choice must be respected and accepted.

“It is on this note that I call on all Ndi Anambra, irrespective of political affiliations, to put politics and issues of the election behind and come together as one people that we are, and join hands with Prof. Soludo to chart a new course for our dear state.

“I implore contenders who are hurting over the outcome of the election to sheathe their swords and put aside all personal interests for the sake of Ndi Anambra.

“I urge such persons to rather put their eyes on the larger picture of the yearning of our people for peace, political stability, economic recovery, infrastructural development and security of lives in our state.

“It is therefore imperative that we avoid the distractions of election litigations. Such will be counter-productive to the aspiration of our people to get our state working again. What we need at this moment is to concentrate our energies on moving our state to greater heights.

“Against this backdrop, I charge Prof. Soludo to ensure a true Anambra leadership by running an effective administration that will efficiently galvanize and harness the best hands so as to move our state forward. We expect the return of the real expatriate community to Onitsha and other prominent cities of the state.

“Prof. Soludo is reminded that the burden before him is a very onerous one. Ndi Anambra looks up to him to unite the people and return Anambra state to her pride of place as the flagship of development in our country.

“Once again, I congratulate you, Mr. Governor-elect and wish you a successful tenure in the service of the people of Anambra State,” the statement read.

