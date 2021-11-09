Bbnaija’s Cross releases amapiano banger — ‘Feeling Funky’

By Precious Chukwudi

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ Season 6 finalist, Cross, was arrested in South Africa.

According to Cross, the South African police arrested him for violating a curfew.

In a post on social media, Cross revealed that the South Africa Police stopped him; he was unaware there was a curfew, and they took him to their office.

To facilitate his release, Cross lied to them about having a South African name — Siyabonga.

Cross also told them it was his first time visiting the country.

READ ALSO: Cross River: Commission distributes relief materials to IDPs in 2 LGAs, refugees

Cross added that he had thought they would not free him, but that he is a free man now.

“So SA, I got stopped by your police,” he said.

“Apparently, there’s a curfew. They took me to their office. So guys I tell them say I get SA name called Siyabonga.

“And that it’s my first time in SA. And they smile and I think they wan let us go ooo. Omo Japa.

“My bed they call me. Thanks guys. We free now,” he wrote.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.