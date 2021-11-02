.

Gbenga Onanuga

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has emerged winner of the Person of the Year award, having received the highest votes for the category.

Also, Governors Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State and his Niger State Counterpart, Alhaji Abubarkar Sani Bello emerged winners of Social Impact Public Servants awards.

The awards will be presented to the recipients at the Cooperate Social Responsibility, CSR Reporters Philanthropic Award ceremony slated for November 21, 2021, in Ikeja, Lagos.

The award according to the Editor-in-Chief, CSR Magazine, Eche Munonye , was conceived as a platform to celebrate social responsibility and sustainability frontrunners across sectors in Nigeria, adding that the categories for selection fell within three main categories of Sustainability, Social Impact and CSR.

He said, “The purpose of CSR Reporters Philanthropic Award is to recognize, appreciate and celebrate those who were and are still in the forefront of the laudable culture of giving back to the society in the year under review and its objective is to use the platform to encourage and motivate others to join in the task of building a better society.

“The ceremony will also feature the unveiling of CSR50, a compendium of extraordinary organizations and philanthropists across Nigeria, who are working to build a better society through intentional social responsibility initiatives.

Other individuals to be recognized at the occasion for their works in building a better Nigeria, according to him, were: The First Lady of Bayelsa State, Dr. (Mrs) Gloria Diri; Chairman, NDLEA Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd); Dr John Momoh; Chairman/ CEO Channels Television, Dr John Momoh and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, among others.

Also, Corporate awardees in different categories included: eTransact, Adron Homes, First Bank of Nigeria, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Lapo Microfinance, AIICO Insurance, Green Energy International, SIFEX Group, Access Bank, Seplat Petroleum, Nestle, PZ, Hayat Kimya, Beloxxi Industries, Cybele Cosmetics, among others.

Outlining the procedure used in selecting the recipients, Munoye, said, “First, we relied on our (CSR Reporters’) balance and diligent reports and reviews. We were also aided by the report of research agencies that evaluated Social Responsibility investments of organizations across different sectors and lastly, we received entries from journalists who cover CSR and humanitarian interventions from different media agencies”.