Experienced media and communications strategist, Femi Salawu has been appointed as Head, Public Affairs and Media Relations of a foremost full-service agency, The Temple Company.

Salawu, a former journalist is returning to the company almost three years after he left having begun as a pioneer staff in 2016.

Prior to his appointment, Salawu was in private practice with his Traqzhun Media Company. He brings his experience and wide network to bear in Creative Industry PR, Corporate Reputation Management and driving brand visibility for Temple Company, and its affiliate, Ogidi Studios and her clients.

A graduate of English Language from Lagos State University (LASU), Salawu started his professional career as an intern with The Sun Newspaper in 2006. He developed competence in the Culture, Arts and Entertainment beat as a freelance reporter before leaving for The Nation Newspaper in 2010. In 2011, he joined journalism masters, Mike Awoyinfa and Dimgba Igwe as pioneer Assistant Editor at the now rested niche publication, Entertainment Express.

Salawu also holds a Diploma in Mass Communication and certification from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). He has established himself as a specialist in media relations, crisis management, digital PR and influencer marketing among others.

In his first stint at The Temple Company, he executed promotions for talents across the four core areas of the organization including entertainment, arts, sports and media. Among them are, King Sunny Ade, 9ice, Iyanya, Bisola Aiyeola, Jeff Akoh, Mama Tobi, Lekan Babalola, Seye Ogunlewe, Keneth Omeruo, Ebi Onome, Nigerian Bob Sledge Team, Marylove Edwards, Funmi Iyanda and Mimi Onalaja among others.

He has successfully managed PR accounts for some corporate organizations such as Boomplay, FoodCo Nigeria, Avon HMO, Cadd Centre Nigeria, Swiftthink Nigeria, Middlechase Property Limited, Brass and Castles Limited and The Int’l Women Society (IWS).

Additionally, he has worked extensively with top creative industry professionals such as Kefee, Gordons, MC Abbey, Cobhams Asuquo, Kaffy, Kenny Blaq, Tope Tedela, Akin Shuga, Ken Nwadiogbu, Tim Godfrey, Eben, Atela, Made Kuti and Akinyemi Law. Some PR projects include in include Sunny Ade @ 70 Concert, Fearless Concert, Ojukokoro Movie, ITK Movie and Hertitude (Stage Play) among others.

Salawu is very keen on humanitarian activities and volunteers for a number of charities such as Teencancode, Adler Foundation and Rosemary Orji Back-To School Initiative.