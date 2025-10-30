CI Public Relations named best firm in crisis and strategic communications at 2025 Media Consortium Awards

CI Public Relations Consulting Limited has clinched the prestigious “Media Consortium Award for Outstanding Firm in Crisis/Strategic Communications” at the 3rd edition of the Media Consortium Conference and Awards held on Thursday, 18th September, in Lagos.

The award, presented by Media Consortium, Nigeria’s leading brand, business, and marketing magazine, recognizes CI Public Relations’ exceptional client-centric approach and consistent delivery of value-driven, result-oriented communications solutions across multiple sectors.

The recognition comes following a rigorous research and review process by Media Consortium’s editorial team, which evaluated firms based on their strategic communications capabilities, crisis management expertise, and overall impact in the Nigerian communications landscape.

“This award validates our unwavering commitment to delivering measurable outcomes for our clients through data-driven insights and strategies,” said Femi Odewunmi, Group Chief Executive of Creative Intelligence Group (CIG).

“Over the past decade, we have built our reputation on systems thinking and cross-sector insight, helping organizations navigate complexity while building stakeholder trust. This recognition from the Media Consortium reinforces our position as a trusted partner for both crisis communication and strategic reputation management.”

The award ceremony took place during this year’s Media Consortium Conference, themed “Defining ‘Value’ in the Modern Marketplace: Beyond Price, Quality, Experience, and Ethics,” bringing together industry professionals and seasoned experts to analyze contemporary market dynamics.

“This year’s conference theme is timely because, in today’s marketplace, reputation and trust have become the ultimate currency for businesses. A strong reputation gives investors confidence, reassures markets, and protects value in times of crisis,” said Mr. Odewunmi.

“At CI-PR, our focus is using Agile Strategy to build Trusted Influence, anticipating challenges, and giving clients the clarity to protect and grow their reputation when the stakes are highest.”

CI Public Relations Consulting Limited, operating under the Creative Intelligence Group (CI Group) umbrella, has established itself as a multidisciplinary consultancy delivering advisory, reputation, and policy communications across Africa.

The firm serves a diverse portfolio including large corporations, SMEs, and government bodies spanning manufacturing, energy, finance, technology, public affairs, and hospitality sectors.

Under Mr. Odewunmi’s leadership, the company has delivered growth initiatives and strategic communications solutions for leading institutions including Flour Mills of Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria, WPG, EKEDC, EMZOR Pharmaceuticals and multiple state governments.

The firm’s comprehensive service portfolio includes strategic media relations, stakeholder engagement, crisis communication and reputation management, executive profiling and thought leadership, and content strategy, with specialized capabilities in media relations advisory, news distribution, media monitoring, and press event management.

Mr. Odewunmi brings over two decades of leadership experience at the intersection of strategy, policy, and public influence, with certifications across Business strategy and public policy from Harvard Business School, London School of Economics, Future London Academy , and the Digital Marketing Institute, Dublin. He is also a certified member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations UK and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.