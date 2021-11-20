By Festus Ahon, ASABA

St George’s Grammar School SAGOBA, Old Boys Association, Obinomba, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State has built, equipped and delivered an ICT centre to school.

National President of SAGOBA, Engr. Cosmos Nwanwene who made the disclosure while speaking on the activities lined up to celebrate their 60th anniversary said the old boys were also embarking on a gigantic e-library and administrative block in the school.

He said: “The world has changed to the digital economy, the old boy’s thought it wise to celebrate the anniversary, it does not prosper if we don’t make the necessary desire to teach the students what is it about digital technology.

“The college which was founded in 1960 was first a missionary school before it was taken over by the government and returned back to the original owner, Catholic Church. We have returned the old glory of the school.

“We are proud to tell you that the person who designed the fastest computer in the world, Dr. Philip Emeagwali is SAGOBite. What truncated his learning was the civil war.

“We are using the opportunity to launch a 100 million e-library and administrative block on Saturday, 20th November 2020 We actually clocked 60 years in 2020 but, because of covid, we shifted celebration to this year.

“We are currently remodelling the fence of the school and rehabilitating the assembly hall.”

On his part, Vice President of the association Huonyemesi Gabriel added that; “we made sure that the infrastructural facilities, as well as the academic standard, is restored to what it used to be.

“I want to tell you that before this time, old boys have built and equipped an ICT centre for the school.

“The school has produced all kinds of manpower, that are holding strong positions in the world. We are celebrating because the college we went through has shaped our lives”.