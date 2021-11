Gernot Rohr

By Tony Ubani, Sports Editor

NFF is in a meeting considering the position of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr whose disengagement may be officially announced soon.

Nigeria’s colourless 1-1 draw against Cape Verde which ensured the Eagles qualify for the play-off has angered many fans and stakeholders before NFF wielded the big axe.

Vanguard learnt the ongoing meeting is to allow the NFF contact Rohr’s replacement and tidy up on his compensation.

