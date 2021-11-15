.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Chairman Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Hon Reuben Izeze has commended the State Ministry of Lands and Survey for what it described as the Ministry’s commitment and dedication towards revenue generation.

Izeze gave the commendation when the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Mrs Kate Oniawan led the top Management staff of the Ministry to defend its 2022 Budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year.

Izeze said it was gratifying to observe that the revenue profile of the Ministry of Lands and Survey exceeded its target for the 2021 fiscal year.

Stating that the officials should be commended for their dogged revenue drive for the state government by exceeding its initial budget size by 112%, Izeze canvassed the need for complementary reward for the Ministry for its efforts.

To drive the reward process, the Lawmaker said it would be necessary as government, to ensure that any Ministry that exceeds its revenue target in any particular year, the excess should be channelled to it to take care of outstanding obligations.

Izeze stated that other ministries should take a cue from the pragmatic approach of the Ministry of Lands to meeting upset goals.

The Lawmaker stressed the need for the ministry to look into the issue of hoarding of land by some people without developing them.

Earlier, while presenting the 2022 Budget of the Ministry, the Commissioner, Mrs Kate Oniawan told the Committee that between January and October this year, the Ministry’s generated revenue in excess of N1.5 Billion as against the N1.4 Billion target for the 2021 fiscal year.

Oniawa said her ministry in 2022 intends to vigorously get back all government lands being hoarded by some people and also ensure that Deltans have access to the lands as that is the desire of the state government

She stated that the review of the 2021 Budget performance is an indicator for a realistic Budget proposal for year 2022.

The Commissioner disclosed that the Ministry had an approved Capital Expenditure of N674 Million, saying that the sum of N508 Million was the actual release for the period, representing 75.4 percent. She thanked the Lawmakers for their support.