.

By Chukwuma Ajakah

Humanitarian Ramat Folake Abdulsalam was a familiar face at the Alexis Art Gallery where she was regularly invited to represent a similar organisation that was a beneficiary of the proceeds of the art exhibitions.

Now, she is the founder of Folamola Global Initiative, FMGI, a non-governmental charity organisation catering for orphans, vulnerable children, youth and women in society.

Recently, FMGI commenced its sensitisation campaign with a clarion call on all stakeholders to join hands in restoring hope to orphans and vulnerable children, as well as empower women for a more active role in societal development.

In a public presentation and awareness talk held in Ajeromi Ifelodun, LCDA, Lagos, Ramat Folake Abdulsalam decried the pathetic predicament of children, especially those from dysfunctional homes. “Children in public primary and secondary schools from dysfunctional homes in Nigeria are incapacitated to compete favourably in education with other children in the society,” she said. “The situation at hand is worrisome due to continued decline in economic conditions, increase in poverty and deterioration in family relations. These are very serious issues that hinder child growth and national development.

“For a nation like Nigeria to have a peaceful and balanced society,” she said, “a lot of effort is needed to complement what government is doing at all levels, especially for the less privileged. The initiative intends to close this gap so that these children will have a better chance to overcome their circumstances and be at par with their mates whose homes are stable. To this end, the project will collaborate with authorities that manage the affairs of primary and secondary schools in Ajeromi LCDA. For us to get to the promised land, FMGI is ready to collaborate and partner with all lines of ministries at federal, state and local governments as well as the community, NGOs, CBOs, corporate organisations and individuals.”

The event with the theme: Enhancing Equal Opportunity for All, featured community leaders, security operatives, market women and pupils selected from primary schools in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA. The guests included the Education Secretary of the LCDA, Barrister Williams Oluyemi, the Corps Officer, LNSC, Ifelodun LCDA, Kolawole Oladekan, Chairman, Parent Forum, Engineer Jamiu Odofin, Iyalode Oridilu, Alhaja (Chief) Yussuff Musili, Balogun of Oridilu, Chief Ibrahim Oladimeji and the Baales of Amukoko, Layeni Okeira and Olamiyomu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Secretary, Barrister Williams Oluyemi, described the founder as “a woman of honour who has the synergy of service to humanity.” The ES further remarked: “The first time she came to my office, I took her as a sister because her focus, ‘service’ is also my focus. Serving is giving back to God and humanity. The best way to find yourself is to use it in the service of others. I have a particular interest in child protection. Everything lies in our society. There is an enabling law in child protection, but the problem is on the implementation.”

The guest speaker, Ms. Precious Eberechukwu, a woman rights project advocate commended the convener for assembling guests who are directly connected with the issues at stake, saying: “The calibre of your audience, DPO, Baales, LGA officials, school teachers and pupils, shows that you have started well.” Speaking on the topic: Gender-Based Vilonce, Eberechukwu revealed that: “There are lots of unreported cases around Ajeromi and even across the country.” She explained that gender-based violence emanated from the social roles the society designed for children with emphasis on their sexuality: “Because you are a male, the society designed certain roles for you and because you are female, certain roles are designed for you. Children are born innocent.