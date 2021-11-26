



Police in Niger State say they have rescued eight persons kidnapped at Sarkin Pawa Forest of Munya Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement issued in Minna on Thursday that the rescued victims were kidnapped on Sunday in the local government area on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

Abiodun said based on credible intelligence, police operatives on patrol along Lukuma/Shafe Road of Sarkin Pawa rescued the victims on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.

Abiodun added that seven of the rescued victims hail from Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State while the eighth victim hails from Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said preliminary investigation showed that the victims began their journey from Kankia town in Katsina State on Nov. 21 heading to Abuja when they were kidnapped on the Kaduna/Abuja Expressway.

“In the course of debriefing the victims, it was discovered that they were taken to Kofa Forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State,’’ he stated.

Abiodun added that efforts were on-going to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

“We appeal to rural dwellers to assist in the on-going fight against criminals with intelligence information that could aid the police in apprehending the miscreants,’’ he stated.