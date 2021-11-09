The Police Command in Delta has apprehended a man suspected to be a rapist and also recovered a locally-made gun from him.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

Edafe said that the 34-year-old suspect identified as Ayuba Adavo was arrested on Monday by the police operatives attached to the Sapele division.

He explained that the 25-year-old victim (name withheld) had reported that matter on that same date that the suspect accosted her in Amagiya Road, Sapele and dragged her into his room.

“On Nov. 8, 2021at about 0010hrs, one Adavo was arrested based on the strength of a case reported by a 25-year-old lady of Sapele/Warri Road.

“(She reported) that on same date at about 2000hrs while she was walking on Amagiya Road, Sapele, suddenly the suspect blocked her way and dragged her into his room.

“The suspect threatened to shoot her with a locally-made cut-to-size gun and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“The suspect thereafter slept off because he was heavily drunk,” Edafe quoted the victim as saying.

The spokesman further said that the victim on noticing that the suspect was fast asleep sneaked out and ran to the Sapele Police Division to report the case.

He said that police patrol team/detectives were immediately drafted to the scene adding that the suspect was arrested and one locally-made cut-to-size gun with one live cartridge was recovered from him.

Edafe said that investigation in the matter was ongoing.

In another development, Edafe said that the command had also rescued one Mudia Efe who was allegedly kidnapped in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the victim was rescued on Nov. 7, in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, by the Police patrol team attached to the Agbarho Police Division.

“On Nov. 7, 2021 at about 1200hrs, Police patrol team from Agbarho division while on township patrol sighted a Lexus 330 Jeep with Registration Number KWL 841 BM.

“The driver on sighting the police team reversed and sped off. The team trailed the Lexus vehicle to Sobotie Street where the suspected vehicle fell into a ditch.

“The suspects quickly disembarked from the vehicle and ran into a nearby bush. One Efe was rescued,” he said.

According to Edafe, the victim said that the hoodlums kidnapped him from Abraka with his vehicle adding that the command had launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

