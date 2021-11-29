By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Member representing Pankshin South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Henry Longs is dead.

Longs died on Sunday shortly after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

The State Governor, Simon Lalong who reacted to the demise of the lawmaker, said he is deeply grieved by the incident.

His Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham stated, “The Governor is saddened by the death of a serving member of the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon. Henry Soembis Longs who died shortly after undergoing surgery. Until his death, Hon. Longs represented the good people of Pankshin South Constituency. Governor Lalong says he received the news of the death with shock and is deeply grieved by the demise of the State Legislator who he describes as a promising politician, legal practitioner and committed citizen of Plateau State.

“Lalong said the late Hon. Henry Longs has been up and doing in representing the interests of his Constituency at the State House of Assembly and doing his best to enhance the delivery of dividends of democracy to the electorates across the entire State. As a Member of the ruling APC, Henry Longs contributed his quota towards the success of the Party both within the Plateau House of Assembly and the entire State through the facilitation and passage of laws for the good governance of the State and the nation.”