Former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Season 6 housemate, Yerins Abraham, has taken to social media to express his grievances on fake life.

Yerins wrote “People are funny though. So some people think because you’re a celebrity you can’t take taxi or buy things at small boutiques.

“You better don’t be deceived some of your faves are on this table. Just packaging for social media.

“Be yourself and don’t please anyone. Cut your coats wisely.

“You better don’t join the fake-it-to-make-it gang.

“Social media isn’t real. People hide their realities and project fake lives here and you’d spend time wondering GOD WHEN? No.

“Do your thing at your own pace and don’t be pressured.”

“Whatever you have be happy with it. More will come,” BBNaija Yerins wrote.

Reactions

Some fans have reacted to his post, saying he should come out with his full chest and call out his colleagues.

@fauthysia says “Before nko? Fans bought this and that. Dem get fans reach Wizkid and Davido?”

@say_serah: Oh Yerins, that’s not a very nice thing to say about your colleagues. You too can package, you know.”

@broda_henry: “We know these things. We just choose to love the ones we love regardless. Nah mumu dey dey carried away.”

