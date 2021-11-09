By Dirisu Yakubu

Following the successful conclusion of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the emergence of a new leadership, members of the party under the aegis of Diasporans for PDP, have congratulated national chairman-elect, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other members of the National Working Committee.

In a congratulatory message signed by founder of the group,Victoria Pamugo, the association described the convention as hitch-free and credible

“We wish to congratulate our great party for a successful convention. I am glad that I was able to attend the convention in person, be on ground in Abuja, monitor the proceedings and be the eye and ear of the members of our party in diaspora.

“Kudos to the 2021 National Convention Organizing Committee for a job well-done.

“On behalf of all our members, I want to congratulate our new national chairman-elect, former Senate President, Senator Iyorchia Ayu. Our members in diaspora have full confidence that under Ayu’s leadership, the new National Working Committee will focus on the important work that needs to be done in order to regain Aso Rock in 2023,” she said.

Recall that Ayu was elected as a consensus candidate at the party’s national convention in Abuja, where he received 3,426 affirmative votes out of 3,511 accredited voters.

Pamugo expressed optimism that PDP will help to restore Nigeria to its glory as the giant of Africa. She highlighted that right now no Nigerian is happy with the direction the country has turned under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to her, “Nigerians are no longer happy and safe living in their own country. I am right here in the country and I am seeing the way things are going on. I can compare the experience here in the country with what is obtainable in other civilized countries. I say things the way I see them.”

She reiterated that Nigerians “are suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic,” adding thag “There is corruption and misappropriation in Nigeria. There is poverty and hardship. Even the Nigerian youths, the supposed leaders of tomorrow, are left with unspeakable levels of unemployment and hopelessness.”

The statement further read: “There are no good roads, no healthcare system, no good educational system, no water, no electricity, no security, no food. All thanks to APC’s incompetence,” Pamugo lamented.

She admonished Nigerians to exercise their franchise come 2023 to liberate the country “from the current incompetent leaders by voting APC out of power.”

She highlighted that all that APC has done during their tenure was to sow violence and insecurity in all parts of Nigeria, “creating tribal distrust and disunity, pinning the North against the South, the East against the West.”

Pamugo noted that Diasporans for PDP looks forward to working in tandem with the current NWC to ensure that PDP continues to focus on creating better livelihood for the Nigerian peoples, ensuring equity and justice, and delivering to Nigerians a more inclusive and diverse government that represents all the demographics in Nigeria, including women and youth.