By Chioma Onuegbu

THE General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has said that evil thrives because people seem to highlight evil actions more than things that are good and positive happening in the society.

Pastor Kumuyi frowned at a situation where an evil done by one person on the internet becomes more pronounced than where one hundred people are reported to be quietly living a good life.

He spoke while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after he arrived Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, for a five-day Global crusade with the theme, ”The Wonders of the Cross”

He explained that the global crusade which was put in place to exalt Christ because of what He has done for humanity, and also to let people know what the Cross of Christ implies, has so far achieved tangible results.

His words: “Generally we don’t see the positive things. We don’t see the hundreds, or thousands of people who are living normal, quiet, profitable life for themselves in the country, but we seem to highlight the evil that a few people are doing.

“But we will keep on preaching the Gospel believing that as God shows His love to everyone, the good, bad, and the ugly, that God will bring in more people that would be profitable for the country.

“We may not be able to stamp out evil completely from every country, but the more good people arise, I believe that things are going to be better for each of the countries, for Akwa Ibom State and our country in particular.

“And the Lord has touched many lives in different parts of the world. He saves, He heals, and delivers. Individuals have been healed, delivered, saved; lives turned around And we’ve seen this all over the world as we are taking the global crusade from City to City here in Nigeria.

While inviting Akwa Ibom people to the crusade, the General Superintendent urged every individual, families, and communities to pray for God’s help to make changes they need to ensure their lives was better today than it was yesterday.

Asked what message he has for Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians in general, pastor Kumuyi said everyone should be prepared for the second coming of Christ.

“Christ himself spoke about His coming again. And you will be surprised that it is not only the Christian people, but other religions have also spoken about Christ coming again. From the uttrance of the angels, from what Christ himself said, and from what the Apostles and the Prophets have said, Christ is coming again.

“And He will come when people are not aware, and we ought to prepare for His coming.

If God had told us everything, and we knew everything that God knows, He will not be God and we will not be humans. So the date, the time, and the year He is coming are in the hand of God.”, He said.