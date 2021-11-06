Parents urged to keep children from drugs

By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Parents have been called upon to keep close watch on their children to keep them away from engaging in drug abuse, which has become rampant in the communities.

The call was made by the Odeyiani of Ebira Community in Kano/Jigawa states at the celebration of his 25th year on the throne and the commissioning of Ebira House in Kano over the weekend.

“I want to seize this opportunity to enjoin all parents to pay closer attention to their children in order to check their tendency to go into drug abuse and other social vices currently disturbing our society,” the Ebira leader of Kano and Jigawa stated.

The Ebira leader also expressed happiness with the good relationship among the host communities in the states that has brought about peaceful coexistence which has even led to the creation of Onoba (Mai Unguwa) in Kano that was approved by the Kano Emirate Council.

The Ebira House which houses the facilities for meetings, ceremonies and guest rooms, as well as the Secretariat for the umbrella organization, Ebira People’s Organization (EPA) was also launched at the gathering.

“Also my desire to have a Community Hall for our people in Kano with facilities for meetings, Ceremonies and Guest Rooms for occasional visitors from home.

“And above all, Secretariat for both the Odeyiani and Umbrella Organization, Ebira People’s Association (EPA), we thank the Almighty Allah that the has become a reality and the hall Ebira House, is being commissioned today by the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello.

“Mr Chairman, our distinguished invitees, I am happy to say here that as a people, we are able to put a stop to many activities that are capable of causing disunity among us and other communities” the Ebira community leader stated.

