By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Ahead of the July 16, 2022, Osun state governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is to commence the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on Monday, November 22 to Friday, December 10, 2021.

Under the revised timetable for activities leading to the primary election as approved by the National Working Committee, NWC, the last day for submission of forms has been fixed for Friday, December 17, 2021.

Screening of aspirants is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the national secretariat, while appeals on screening have been slated for Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Ward congresses to elect 3-man adhoc delegates have been fixed for Wednesday, February 16 to Thursday, February 17, 2022, while local government congress for election of one national delegate and one person living with disability per local government has been scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

In a statement signed by Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, the publication of the delegates’ list has been scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022 while the Governorship Primary for the election is scheduled for Monday, March 7, 2022. Appeals on the governorship primary will be taken on Thursday March 10, 2022.

