By Dayo Johnson

AUTHORITIES of the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, in Ondo State, yesterday, postponed indefinitely the resumption for its 2021/2022 academic session to avert students protesting the 120 percent hike in tuition fees.

It was gathered that the returning students of the state-owned institution were planning to protest the hike in school fees.

It was also gathered that the decision of the management was to frustrate the planned protest by the aggrieved students.

A circular to students and staff, which was signed by Ezekiel Adeniran for the school’s registrar, said: “This is to inform all staff and students of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo that the University management, on behalf of the Senate, has approved that the resumption date for the 2021/2022 academic session for all returning students of the University is postponed indefinitely.

“Therefore, by this circular, all returning students are directed to vacate University campus and their respective Halls of residence within the next 48 hours (that is Thursday 11th November 2021).

“A new resumption date will be communicated as appropriate.”

The management of the institution had increased the school fees for both fresh and returning students.

