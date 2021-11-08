•Architect Joseph Ogeh

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed sadness on the passing of immediate past Commissioner for Housing in the state, Mr Joseph Ogeh.

Ogeh, a renowned consulting architect, reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday in Warri. He was 56.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor commiserated with the deceased’s family, people of Isoko North Local Government Area and Oghara-Iyede community in particular, over the demise of the astute and dependable politician and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that the deceased was a thorough-bred architect and certified Commonwealth Consultant, who was Commissioner for Housing from 2015 to 2019, adding that he also represented Isoko Ethnic Nationality as commissioner on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) between 2011 and 2015.

According to Okowa, late Ogeh was an accomplished professional, widely-acknowledged consultant and dependable party leader who contributed immensely to the growth of PDP in his ward, local government area and the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of Arc. Joseph Ogeh, a great professional and grassroots-politician, who died in Warri on Sunday.

“The news of his death was one of great shock and disbelief. He was an easy-going man, friendly and receptive to the young and elderly, and distinguished himself in his service to the state.

“As Commissioner for Housing and a member of the state‘s Executive Council in our first term, Ogeh served diligently and demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state,” he said.

Okowa regretted that the deceased departed when his services were needed more, and said that the state government and the people would miss him greatly.

He prayed to God to accept his soul and grant fortitude to the family, friends and associates he left to bear the loss.