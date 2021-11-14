Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has inaugurated Edo creative hub to immortalise late ‘guitar boy’, Prof. Victor Uwaifo.

Obaseki said during the inauguration at the newly-constructed, creative hub in Benin, that it would help Edo youths to harness their entertainment potentials.

According to him, tonight we are here to start a revolution in entertainment.

”Edo is about entertainment. Edo is about education. Edo is about helping those interested in entertainment achieve their aim.

“60 per cent of Edo people are young. Our purpose is to open space for you.

”Yesterday, we launched 30 years Edo development plan and the key components of the plan are education, technology and entertainment.

“I want to let you know tonight that your government will not abandoned you again.

”We will not fail you again. We want to make home look like home for you. You won’t have reason to travel illegally again.

“So, we are launching this creative hub in honour of Victor Uwaifo, and for our youths to harness their entertainment potentials,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the occasion was the Concert with the theme, ‘The Guitar Boy Lives On’.

It featured musical artistes like John Ighodaro, popularly know as Johnny Drille, Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje. Some local artists thrilled fans earlier before the inauguration. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria