By Prince Osuagwu

Nokia is back in the market. This time around, technology Company, HMD Global is making it possible.



To hit the ground running, the company has unveiled the first-ever Android tablet in the Nokia mobile stable.



The Nokia T20 Android tab offers users a suite of cutting-edge functionalities.

The company’s Marketing Manager, West Africa, Adetayo Obinaike, says the Nokia T20 is a portable tool that is configured for users to love, trust and keep – comes with an 8200 mAh battery, offering longer hours for work, play and learning.

Obinaike explains that the device comes equipped with two years of Operating System, OS, upgrades and three years of monthly security updates with an optional fourth year for enterprise customers, ensuring greater security and data privacy for users.

He disclosed that the changes brought about by the pandemic represented an ample opportunity for Nokia to come up with a device that is built to specifications to support virtual work, remote learning and leisure users as well.

Additionally, he revealed that the device accommodates a wide audience, including kids, with the inclusion of the Google Kids Space, which comes loaded with apps that encourage educational and fun/entertainment-focused content for this specific class of users, along with essential Family Link parental controls.

He said:” The new Nokia T20 comes with a 10.4-inch display with high resolution but it is eyes friendly so that you can spend more time using the tablet. It also comes with an amazing battery life that could last a whole day once fully charged.”

Further distinguishing the Nokia T20 is a 2k screen which delivers crisp, crystal-clear detail, as well as a massive 64GB internal storage. The 10.4-inch device is powered by an octa-core chip ensuring a faster, more reliable user experience, among other exciting features and will be distributed nationwide by TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading tech, lifestyle, and solutions distributor.

General Manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global, Joseph Umunakwe, said the unique attention to security and safeguard of user information which the device assures for users, notably through the monthly security and Operating System (OS) upgrades, even as he noted that the device is built in compliance with international standards and guaranteed to deliver long-lasting performance.