By Godfrey Bivbere

NIGERIA’s shrimps and prawns export crashed by 35.9 per cent to N5.64 billion in 2018 from N8.8 billion in 2017.

Statistics sourced by Vanguard Maritime Report from South Side International Resources Limited, SSIRL, showed that the highest volume of export of the products in 2017 was to the Netherlands.

The statistics also showed that in 2017, the nation’s shrimps and prawns export Belgium, United States of America, USA, France and Vietnam stood at N2.9 billion, N1.1 billion, N0.7 billion and N1.1 billion respectively. But the volume of shrimps and prawns exported to those countries witnessed a sharp decline the following year with the figures put at N0.8 billion, N0.6 billion, N0.4 billion and N0.04 billion to Belgium, USA, France and Vietnam respectively.

A Maritime Consultant, Warredi Enisuoh, said there are some problems bedeviling shrimps export, some of which are storage before transportation to the port, storage inside the port and the quality of the export.

He stated: “If you have to export scaled fish to Japan, their Standards Organization will not accept if one scale is missing from the body of the fish.

“The industry cannot prosper and have its potential harnessed to its fullness the way we are going,” he noted.