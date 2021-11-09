By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, on Tuesday, said that a new salary package was underway for the officers and men of the Nigerian police.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Salaries and Wages Commission to work out the package and submit it to the government for consideration.

Dingyadi made the disclosure during a session of 2022 budget defence with the Joint National Assembly Committee on Police Affairs led by their chairmen Haliru Jika (Senate) and Hon. Bello Kumo (House of Representatives) which held at the Senate wing of the national assembly.

He said: “In recognition of the take-home pay of the police which necessitated the need to motivate them for better performance, Mr President directed the Salaries and Wages Commission to work out a new salary package for the Nigerian Police and submit it to the government for consideration.

“In keeping with this directive, the Commission in consultation with the relevant stakeholders has submitted a proposal to the government which is being given the desired and urgent attention,” Dingyadi said.

The minister highlighted some of the challenges the Police faced in 2021 to include COVID-19, ENDSARS protests, saying they constituted serious social, moral, economic and security setbacks for the police.

He added that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and secessionist agitations are also issues, the police have had to contend with.

Also speaking, the Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, AIG Lawan Jimeta said that police academy needed more personnel.

According to him, the academy has a cadet strength presently of over 3,300 cadets.

“The academy is grossly understaffed as many academic programmes are being run without adequate lecturers.

“Also the administration and other operations are also in dire need of manpower. Efforts to get employment waivers from the head of service of the federation is yet to yield desired results,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria