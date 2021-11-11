Nani to receive award of excellent performance from community newspapers

Hon Obukohwo Nani

By Florence Amagiya

All is now set for an award to be conferred on the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Hon. Obukohwo Nani aka Awemutuwewi of Idjerhe Kingdom, by the Delta State chapter of the Association of Community Newspapers Publishers of Nigeria (ACPN).

Hon. Nani is a consummate politician, and a quintessential administrator from Jesse kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The award presentation which is in recognition of Hon. Nani’s effective service delivery and excellent performance in governance, would take place in Asaba on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Ochid Hotel along DBS road Asaba.

The association of community news papers, the conveners of the event says other prominent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their communities, Delta State and Nigeria in particular, would also be presented with this prestigious award as a mark of honour.

The association members invites members of the public, journalists and well wishers of the awardees to be part of the epoch making event which will attract dignitaries from across the country .