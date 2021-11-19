The story of the Nigerian entertainment industry will not be complete without mentioning one of the finest international creative deejay, Andrew Agionomuesi Esiemoghie popularly known as Dj Andy Moore a.k.a Big Man Dj who has been at the forefront of promoting Nigeria music globally.

Andrew started his Dj in 2010 from his mother’s restaurant, Mrs Joy Evbotokha.

From there he started performing at events and clubs.

He however took Dj to the global scene in 2017 when he moved to uk.

His creativity and dynamism endeared him to many music stars both home and abroad.

Some of the notable talents he has worked and shared stage with includes; Zlatan at O2 indigo, Phyno album listening party, Seyi Shay, Mayorkun and Obi Cubana as in house dj for Smade Entertainment and Lounge.

In his words, he said “I have work with different artists at Smade lounge, my weekend is always busy with different gigs, I opened the stage at the O2 Indigo for Zlatan Ibile in the year 2021 his first headline show in the uk”

“Some of the cities I have performed include London, Manchester, Birmingham, Northampton and other African countries,” he said.

Andy Moore is one of the Djs that started an instagram live show called Big Man Friday (BMF) after the pandemic.

Meanwhile, it will interest you to know that Andy Moore started out as a singer, rapper with his brother Emmanuel Esiemoghie signed to a record label in Italy called Afre Music.

Andrew’s father, Michael Esiemoghie is originally from Benin City.

However, Andy was born in 1990, raised in Lagos before he Moved to Italy at the age of 14, now based in London, United Kingdom.