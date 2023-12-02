Zlatan, 9ice, Asiri, others to ‘Checkmate Lagos’

Nigerian entertainers; Zlatan, 9ice, Asiri, DJ Neptune, among others are set to give fun seekers and concert goers a thrilling experience, at the highly anticipated ‘Checkmate Lagos’ concert scheduled to hold on the 7th of December, 2023.

According to the organisers, the event will set the tone for others, as all hands are on deck to guarantee a thrilling experience.

“Checkmate Lagos will set the pace for other events to follow. We will create a never-ending experience for Lagosians at this event. Yes, we will checkmate Lagos”.

Also speaking, comedian Asiri promised a memorable outing for Checkmate Lagos saying, “I am preparing specially for this event. The audience should get ready for thought-provoking comedy guaranteed to crack ribs”.

The event which will be hosted by Asiricomedy and Mc Ajele, holds at Checkmate Lounge, Oniru Private Beach, will feature the best in comedy, music and drama.