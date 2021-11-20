.

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has disclosed that the huge investment of his administration in sports development has begun to yield appreciable returns in the state.

The governor who stated this at the 4th edition of LageluFm inter secondary school relay race held at the University of Ibadan sports complex, yesterday, pledged to always support Lagelu FM and other sporting initiatives in the state.

In his speech at the event, Governor Makinde reaffirmed his commitment to sports development in the state, noting that with the massive investment of his administration in sport, the state has become better positioned to boost its internally generated revenue from sporting activities.

Makinde, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Seun Fakorede, also commended and pledged continuing support to West Midlands Communications, owners of SplashfM and LageluFm for adding value to societal development through sporting activities, adding that his administration would always support sport initiatives in the state

In their separate remarks, wife of the founder, Chief Mrs Onikepo Akande and the CEO, Mrs Atinuke Adetunji unanimously acknowledged that beyond the motive of discovering talents, the LageluFm inter secondary school relay would encourage positive interaction amongst youths and healthy lifestyle

Also, General Manager Operations, Mr Tunde Olawuwo in his address, emphasised that the annual competition has contributed to sport development in the state by reviving inter school sporting competition.

After intense relay race from representatives of various schools, Command Day Secondary school emerged winner in the 4/100 metres relay race for girls and boys, while Liberty Academy emerged winner in the mixed category of 4/100 metres relay race.

Also, BrightVille and United Missionary College emerged winners in 4/200 metres for boys and girls respectively and Command Day secondary school emerged winner in the mixed category of 4/200 metres relay.

Various incentives, laurels, and consolation gifts were presented to the winners in various categories.

The 4th edition of the LageluFm inter secondary school relay competition was in partnership with Oyo State Government, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Kay Rom Lee fitness and gym centre, amongst others.