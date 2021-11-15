Nigeria currently faces an emergency in mental health. Underpinned by poor societal attitudes towards mental illness and inadequate resources, facilities, and mental health staff, over 90 percent of individuals with serious mental health needs cannot access care.

There are gaps in the integration of mental health care into general health care services at all levels, emphasise the general neglect and stigma around mental health issues in the country.

All these point to an urgent need for intervention to ensure that Nigerians with mental illness obtain adequate care and protection.

In line with the resolve to initiate change in the control, management and prevention of mental health disorders in Nigeria

The maiden edition which debuts tomorrow (Tuesday November16, 2021) is anchored by Professor Taiwo Lateef Sheikh, a renowned Professor of Psychiatry at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN). Look out for it.

