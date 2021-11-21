By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The lifeless body of a yet-to-be identified man has been found on an electricity pole in Kobape, in Obafemi/Owode local government area of Ogun State.

The corpse was discovered on Sunday morning by residents, who woke up to see something strange in between the electric wire and poles.

It was gathered that nobody knew when or why the man decided to climb the pole, since he was not an official of an electricity generating or distribution company.

While many said the man must have climbed the pole to commit suicide by getting himself electrocuted, others opined that he might be on a mission to steal cables.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity said, “We woke up this morning to see the corpse of a man on the electricity pole. The death of the man is mysterious. We didn’t know how he died. Maybe, he wanted to commit suicide or he wanted to steal cables. Only God knows”.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying that the man had attempted to steal electricity cables, dispelling rumour that he was on a suicide mission.

“The man climbed the pole, possibly he wanted to steal the wires. I don’t think he wanted to commit suicide, because he has cut some of the wires. If he wanted to commit suicide, he only needed to climb the pole and hold the naked wire.

According to the information at my disposal, he has cut some of the wires. Maybe there was sudden power supply when he was cutting the cables,” Oyeyemi said.

The spokesperson revealed that the corpse has been removed by the police, adding that the case is still being investigated.

