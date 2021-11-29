By Cynthia Alo

Fast and reliable digital infrastructure is needed to build a sustainable digitally driven economy that will enhance global trade and facilitate long term investment in the country, experts at the 2021 edition of the annual Lagos Business School Alumni Day have said.

Speaking on the theme, “Unlocking the potentials of the Nigerian digital economy for economic recovery”, former Minister of Communication and Senior Partner, TLcom Capital LLP, Dr. Omobola Johnson, said “in spite of having a comprehensive policy to drive the digital economy, we need to bank on improved infrastructure, digital literacy skills among others to build the Nigeria of our dreams.”

According to her, “Nigeria needs to build up talents to facilitate the move into the fourth estate revolution of the economy adding, “We must begin to seek the business/financial models and combinations that will deliver fast, reliable, and ubiquitous digital infrastructure in the shortest possible time and how we can execute on them.”

She added: “The National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, the World Bank and the Nigerian government has a detailed document that elucidates how Nigeria could become a digital economy noting that there was some overlap across the schools of thought of the World Bank, the Nigerian Government and Omobola Johnson.”

On his part, the Chairman, Presidential Economic Advisory Council, PEAC, Dr. Doyin Salami, said that it is time Nigeria makes a shift from the 1970s and begin to adopt the new ways of growing a globally sustainable economy.

According to him, to achieve this paradigm shift, Nigeria must improve on her human capacity development, adding that people cannot see opportunities to explore if they are not educated enough in a secured environment.

Speaking on the five pillars of the strategic plans, Dean, LBS, Professor Chris Ogbechie, affirmed that the Alumni have not just been pillars driving the school’s mission and advancement, “they have also been our springboard, helping us achieve so much in a short time such that “Truly, the wealth and sustainability of global business schools lie in the hands of their alumni”.