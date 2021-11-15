The virtues of the Billionaire Business giant and Philantropist, late Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo, weekend, came alive at Keffi Polo Ranch Tournament as the organizers immortalized his legacy and dedicated a trophy to be competed for annually in his honour.

The late commercial pilot and humanist was until his demise a patron of Keffi Polo ranch in Nasarawa state was a strong pillar to the development of polo games in the state.

The late business mogul who passed on to Glory in August 8th , 2021 at a private clinic in London.

The one week event attracted the creme de la creme of the society and lovers of polo game across the Country who witnessed the special tournament played by professional in honour of their patron, late Capt Hosa and the representation of trophies to winners.

Some of notable personalities includes, Chief of Naval Staff, Real Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, former COAS Retired Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Minister of Sport, Sunday Dare, Hon Ahmed Wadada and former Governor Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Organized special competition was played between Ocean Marine Solutions Limited and Wells Carlton Hotels & Apartments. Which OMSL won.

The Son of late Capt Hosa and Executive Director, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited Osahon Okunbo who represented the Okunbo’s family expressed gratitude to Hon Ahmed Wadada and organizers for finding his late father worthy of immortalizing.

Osahon, an Entrepreneur and trained Engineer while reacting to the honour said the Okunbo’s family are indeed honoured by the gesture and noted that their late father built bridges that cut across ethnic, religion, tribe or creed and thanked the organizers.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Okunbo’s Family, I want to say we are indeed grateful. We are gratefull to Hon Ahmed Wadada whom we all consider as a family member. Our late father lived a good life worthy of emulation. His love for humanity knows no bound so we are not surprise that this is happening. We are indeed grateful”

Other notable dignitaries that graced the occasion included Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule represented by his deputy Emmanuel Akabe, former governor of Adamawa state, Jubril Bindow, Emir of Keffi, Emir of Nasarawa, Emir of Zazzau, Seyi Tinubu among other first class Emirs.