Late Capt Hosa’s mother buried in Benin

Families, friends, and business associates of the late chairman, Ocean Marine Limited, OMSL, Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo, weekend stormed Benin City, Edo state to celebrate the life of late Mrs. Helen Osazemwinde Okunbo as she was committed to mother earth amid eulogies.

The late Helen Okunbo was buried at her residence in the highbrow Government Reserved Area, GRA, witnessed by families and close friends who paid their final respect to her.

Service of song and tributes night held at the SIO event centre, in Benin was part of the four days burial activities to celebrate the departed octogenarian and had in attendance top dignities from far and near including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and relatives who joined in the celebration of the life of Matriarch of the Okunbo’s family.

Notable among those who came to the service of song included, Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, Secretary to the Edo state government Osarodion Ogie, and other top political figures.

Others are Segun Awolowo, former MD Shell, Osagie Okunbor, Sen. Mathew Uroghide, Greg Uanseru, Chief Useni Elamah, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Hon Razak Bello Osagie, Hon Chris Okaeben and Hon Osaro Obazee.

Among the grandchildren and others in attendance included, the wife of Olu of Warri and first daughter of late Capt Hosa Okunbo, Olori Atuwatse III of Warri Kingdom and Mr Osahon Okunbo, Nosa Okunbo and other siblings were also in attendance.

Some of the immediate children of the departed octogenarian are Dr Tinyan Okunbo, Deaconess Mrs. Edith Onwuegbuzie, Mr Morrison Okunbo, Pastor Dandison Okunbo, and Mr. Bright Okunbo.

Dr Tinyan Okunbo, in a tribute to his late mother, described her as loving, kind and the humblest human ever known to him adding that she was a mother any child will pray to have as a mum.

“My mother was a great inspiration to others. She shared her life so willingly with others, the joy she brought us will never end and one day we will be together again”.

On her part, Olori Atuwatse III described her late grandmother as the “oak tree that provided shade and warmth for family and stranger alike.

“We learned the principle of the ages through your firm but loving instructions very early, grace, kindness, respect, humility, diligence, integrity, and much more.

“Our irreplaceable Iye, you truly lived for others and will be greatly missed. We promise to always celebrate the matriarchal legacy that you left behind and continue to share the beautiful lessons of life and dignity that you inculcated in us”.

The late mother of the late business mogul, passed on to glory on April 7th, 2023.