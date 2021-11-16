File photo

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the report by the Lagos state EndSARS panel confirming the gruesome killings of innocent youths at the Lekki Tollgate during the 2020 EndSARS protest, strengthened the fact that the All Progressives Congress, APC “is running a murderous and oppressive regime that has no regard for life,” stressing that the killers must be brought to book.

In a late statement signed Tuesday night by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said Nigerians can recall “how security operatives attacked and massacred innocent youths and how the APC, its leaders and agents, in various agencies of APC-controlled government, vehemently denied the killings, tried to mop up evidence and provided official cover for the killers.”

The statement read: “The report of the Lagos EndSARS panel, which confirms the massacre of Nigerian youths in Lekki, has further shown the APC and its government as bloody liars whose hands are stained with the blood of our innocent compatriots.

“It is now clear that no matter how much the wicked strive in denial, the truth will always prevail. Therefore, the blood of our innocent youths killed by agents of the APC and its administration must not be shed in vain. Those responsible for these callous acts must be made to face justice.

“Of course, all those whose hands have become blood stained will never know peace.

“The PDP hereby invites Nigerians to stand for our slain compatriots by ensuring that those behind the massacre of our youths as well as their supporters in government have their days in the dock.

“The nation must ensure that such individuals are brought to book for their act of wickedness to humanity.

“In this regard, our party insists that all those indicted by the panel should be arrested, prosecuted and dealt with in accordance with our laws.

“The PDP again commiserates with the families of the slain young Nigerians, who were cut in their prime for demanding for a just, equitable and secure nation governed by the rule of law.”